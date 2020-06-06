Plane Crash in US: Five People Including Four Family Members Travelling to a Funeral Killed in Georgia

Flight | Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Georgia, June 6: In a tragic incident, five people were killed in a plane crash on Friday (local time) in the Georgia state in United States of America (USA). According to a tweet by The Associated Press, the five people who have lost their lives in the plane crash include four family members. All of the passengers on board the flight were travelling to a funeral, the report said.

According to a report by ajc.com, the five members were killed on Friday afternoon when a small plane headed to Indiana crashed in a wooded area near Lake Oconee. The family included two young siblings, ages 4 and 6. The report further added that as per the Federal Aviation Administration, the twin-engine Piper PA-31T took off from Williston in Florida, and was flying to Indiana. Sills. The family was headed to a funeral in Newcastle. PIA Plane Crash Video: CCTV Footage Shows Flight PK 8303 Crashing Into Karachi Building.

The report further adds that the plane went down about 3:15 pm on June 5 near Tanyard Road just north of Eatonton, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills informed. As soon as the incident was reported, emergency crews were pressed into service to extinguish the flames, however no survivors were found aboard.