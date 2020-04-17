Ramadan 2020: Ramzan Taraweeh, Eid-al-Fitr Prayers Should be Performed at Home Amid Coronavirus Crisis, Says Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh

Muslims praying (Photo Credits: Getty Images)

Riyadh, April 17: Taraweeh prayers during Ramadan (Ramzan) and Eid-al-Fitr namaz should be performed at home if the coronavirus outbreak continues, said Saudi Arabia’s Grand Mufti Sheikh Abdulaziz Al al-Sheikh on Friday. In the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, also known as KSA, Ramadan is likely to begin either from April 23 or April 24 depending upon the moon sighting. Taraweeh is a special prayer performed during the month of Ramadan. Ramadan 2020 Date in India: When is Moon Sighting For Ramzan? Know How Many Days Left Till Fasting Month Starts.

"Ramadan’s Taraweeh (evening) prayer can be performed at home if it cannot be performed at mosques due to the preventive measures taken to fight the spread of coronavirus," he said in response to a question, adding that same applies for Eid prayers, according to Saudi’s Okaz newspaper. During Ramzan, Muslims observe dawn-to-dusk fast and hold special prayers. Fasting in Ramadan is intended to help teach Muslims self-discipline, self-restraint and generosity.

Ramadan 2020 Date in Saudi Arabia:

Under the Islamic calendar, a new month begins upon the sighting of a crescent moon on the 29th day of the ongoing month. If the moon is not sighted, the month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. For Muslims in Saudi Arabia, 29th Shabaan will be on April 22. If the moon is sighted on April 22, Ramadan in Saudi Arabia will begin from April 23. If the moon remains invisible, Shabaan will complete 30 days and Ramadan will start from April 24.

Coronavirus Cases in Saudi Arabia:

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reported over 7000 coronavirus cases so far. Out of 7,142 confirmed cases, 1,049 have recovered. The death toll stands at 87. The Saudi government has allocated 15 billion Saudi riyals (about US $3.99 billion) as financial support to confront the virus' impact.