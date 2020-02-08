Thailand Mass Shooting: Soldier Opens Fire at Mall in Northeastern City, Live Streams Video on Facebook, At Least 12 Feared Dead

Bangkok, February 8: A Thai soldier on Saturday killed at least 12 people and injured several in a gun attack. The attack took place in the northeastern city, said police. The number of fatalities could be much higher, said reports. Several media reports also said that the soldier posted updates on Facebook while he was still shooting and live-streamed the shooting.
The soldier used a machine gun to attack the people, said initial reports. Several Twitter users started to tweet about the shooting incident.
Check Tweets Below
Mass shooting by Thai Soldier in a Thailand mall - Reports
— Naveen Kapoor ANI (@IamNaveenKapoor) February 8, 2020
Local Tweets
A 2km radius around Terminal 21 in Khorat city has been put in lockdown after a soldier went on a shooting rampage. Local media are reporting multiple deaths. This is ongoing #กราดยิงโครา #Thailand https://t.co/FTGt8pzIMJ
— Richard Barrow 🇹🇭 🇬🇧 (@RichardBarrow) February 8, 2020
Video Doing Rounds
#Breaking Thailand #Korat shooting at Airport pic.twitter.com/9KrD9HsG0l
— Ringo Lennon (@Eddie20937506) February 8, 2020
The Shooter Posted Updates on Facebook
Really surreal watching an active shooter post status updates on Facebook.
This guy has killed 14 people so far in Korat. His latest two statuses say "Should I surrender (give up)?" and "Well I stopped already".#กราดยิงโคราช pic.twitter.com/q9BcNRJWk0
— Than R. (@thanr) February 8, 2020
"The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead," a police spokesperson was quoted saying by news agency AFP. It's not clear if the police have managed to capture or kill the shooter. More details are awaited.