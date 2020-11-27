Moscow, November 27: Russia successfully test-fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile in the Arctic, the country's Defence Ministry has announced.

On Thursday, the frigate Admiral Gorshkov in the White Sea fired a Tsirkon hypersonic cruise missile, hitting a naval target 450 km away in the Barents Sea at a speed of over Mach 8, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying. Russia Successful Test New Zircon Hypersonic Cruise Missile on Vladimir Putin's 68th Birthday.

In early January, the same frigate test-fired a Tsirkon missile for the first time, striking a ground target over 500 km away. Last month, the warship deployed in the White Sea destroyed a naval target in the Barents Sea with a Tsirkon missile.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 27, 2020 01:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).