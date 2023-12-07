London, December 7: UK Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick has resigned due to "strong disagreements" with the direction of the Government's policy on Rwandan migrant deportation scheme. In a post on X, he said: "It is with great sadness that I have written to the Prime Minister to tender my resignation as Minister for Immigration." "I cannot continue in my position when I have such strong disagreements with the direction of the Government's policy on immigration." UK New Migration Policy: PM Rishi Sunak’s Government Tables Tougher Visa Rules for Foreign Workers, Clampdown on Bringing Families
Jenrick, in his resignation letter which he posted on X, said: "The government has a responsibility to place our vital national interests above highly contested interpretations of international law." "I am unable to take the currently proposed legislation through the (House of) Commons as I do not believe it provides us with the best possible chance of success," he said. Earlier, Jenrick had served as a junior minister in the health and finance departments as well as Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government. UK: Asylum Seekers To Be Housed at Former Military Bases, Says Immigration Minister Robert Jenrick
On Wednesday, Sunak posted on X: "We can no longer tolerate endless illegal migration into our country. It costs us billions of pounds and costs innocent lives. That is why we are taking action to put a stop to it." Sunak said: "Our landmark emergency legislation will control borders, deter people taking perilous journeys across the channel and end the continuous legal challenges filling our courts."
