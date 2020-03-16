United Flight 82 From New York to New Delhi Diverted to London’s Heathrow Airport After Passenger Falls Ill Mid-Air

Representational Image (Photo credits: Pixabay, Lars_Nissen_Photoart)

New Delhi, March 16: A Delhi-bound flight from New York was diverted to Heathrow airport in London on Monday. According to a tweet by ANI, the United Flight 82 Newark (New York) to New Delhi was diverted to London’s Heathrow airport after a passenger became unwell on board. One of the reasons for the diversion of the flight would be due to the mounting scare amid the coronavirus outbreak across the world.

According to reports by a local news website in London - mylondon.news, the flight UA82, which took off from Newark Airport at at 9.55pm (ET) was due to land in India at 8.30pm local time. The report added saying that in a post FlightRadar24 wrote: "United flight UA82, Newark - Delhi, is diverting to Heathrow. Reason currently unknown." Coronavirus Live Map: How to Track The Spread of COVID-19 Across The Globe.

Here's the tweet by ANI:

United Flight 82 Newark (New York) to New Delhi diverted to London’s Heathrow airport after a passenger became unwell onboard. pic.twitter.com/fzs6j4YElm — ANI (@ANI) March 16, 2020

The report added that according to other flight tracking Twitter accounts the plane has declared a 'Squawk 7700' which means the crew has decided they have an 'urgency' situation.

On March 10, a US flight was diverted after passengers became upset over someone sneezing and coughing amid the coronavirus scare. The United Airlines was quoted by AFP in a statement that the flight -- headed from Eagle, Colorado, to Newark, New Jersey -- was diverted to Denver's international airport.