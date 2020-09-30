Cleveland, September 30: US President Donald Trump, who is seeking a second term at the White House, faced his Democratic challenger Joe Biden in the first of three presidential debates on Wednesday. Fox news anchor Chris Wallace was moderating the debate.

Among major issues debated during the presidential debate in Cleveland included dealing in coronavirus pandemic, racism, taxes, healthcare, economy, law and order and integrity of the elections. The two leaders would face each other in two more debates - in Miami on October 15 and Nashville on October 22 - before the election on November 3. US Presidential Debate 2020: On COVID-19, Donald Trump Says Joe Biden's Only Plan is to 'Shut Down Whole Country'.

Here's how the first Presidential Debate 2020 Went:

No Handshakes:

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Donald Trump and Biden walked on to stage for the first debate, there were no handshakes or physical greetings. The audience, too, was seen sitting with a distance between them.

COVID-19:

Biden takes on Trump for knowing the severity of Covid-19 early on in the pandemic but failing to warn the public. During the debate, Biden said, "He still hasn't even acknowledged that he knew how dangerous this would be back in February. He either panicked or just looked at the stock market."

To which, the President claimed that more fatalities would have been recorded if Biden was leading the nation. "You did not want to impose a ban on flights from China, the epicentre of virus," he said, adding that the death count would have peaked to "2 million" had Biden been the President.

Face Masks:

Donald Trump mocked Joe Biden for wearing face masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. Trump said he wears face masks when he thinks "it is required”. Biden immediately reminds him that his own CDC chief has talked about how masks can make a difference. US Presidential Debate 2020: Donald Trump Mocks Joe Biden For Wearing Face Masks, Says He Wears It When He Thinks 'It is Required'.

Biden Calls Trump 'A Clown' & a 'Liar'

Joe Biden called Donald Trump a ‘clown’. He said, "Folks, do you have any idea what this clown is trying to do?” Biden said to Americans as Trump talked over him. “Will you shut up, man,” he grumbled moments later. Joe Biden also called Donald Trump as the worst president America has ever had.

To which, Trump responded saying, “You could never have done the job we’ve done. You don’t have it in your blood.”

Racism:

Joe Biden attacked the US President and said that whatever Trump has done has been disastrous for the African-American community.

Attack on Family:

Biden evoked his son Beau Biden to criticise President Donald Trump for reportedly calling members of the American military who lost their lives “losers” and “suckers.” Raising his voice at Tuesday night’s debate, Biden described his son as a hero. Beau Biden died of cancer in 2015.

To which, Trump said, "I don’t know Beau. I know Hunter,” and accused Hunter Biden- his other son, of having collected millions of dollars from overseas interests, including China, while working as a consultant during his father’s tenure as vice president.

Taxes:

Donald Trump was specifically asked about a report in The New York Times that revealed he paid only $750 in personal income taxes each of those years. Trump said he has paid hundreds of millions of dollars in federal income taxes. All presidents except Trump have publicly released their taxes since the presidency of Richard Nixon.

