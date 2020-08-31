Washington, August 31: Senior Pastor John MacArthur of Grace Community Church in Los Angeles, California, has said that he told US President Donald Trump "any real, true believer" of Christianity would only vote for him in the US presidential elections to be held in November 2020. During his conversation with Donald Trump, Pastor John MacArthur also conveyed to him that it was unacceptable for Christians to vote for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden or any other Democrat, as it would be "in conflict" with Biblical scripture. US Presidential Elections 2020: 75% of Top Executives See Joe Biden Defeating Donald Trump, Reveals Survey.

"We love God, we desire to honour him, and upholding righteousness in a society is what a church is supposed to do… So I said, any real, true believer is going to be on your side in this election because it's not just an individual, it's an entire set of policies that Christians cannot, in any way, affirm," Pastor John MacArthur told Fox News while speaking about his conversation with President Trump about the US presidential elections. He further said that he had explained to President Trump why Christians won't vote for a Democrat. US Presidential Election 2020: Joe Biden is ‘Helpless Puppet' of Radical Left, Says Donald Trump.

"We talked a little bit about why -- certainly from a Biblical standpoint -- Christians could not vote Democratic… Because there's no way that a Christian can affirm the slaughter of babies, homosexual marriage, or any gross immorality. No way we could stand behind a candidate who's affirming transgender behaviour... these things aren't even political for us... these things are Biblical," the pastor said.

Here it may be noted that Pastor John MacArthur went on to hold indoor services despite restrictions on gatherings in view of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. Trump had reportedly called him after the latter released a statement entitled “Christ, not Caesar, Is Head of the Church”, vowing to continue indoor services, despite LA County moving to hold him in contempt of court for persisting with the gatherings amid the pandemic.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 03:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).