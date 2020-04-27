Which Countries Have No Coronavirus Cases? List of Nations That Have Reported Zero COVID-19 Cases So Far

Coronavirus (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

New Delhi, April 27: The novel coronavirus pandemic has created havoc worldwide and affected the normal lives of people. The virus outbreak has led to the shutdown of major countries with economic, social activities coming to halt. However, As of Monday, there are still some countries where no COVID-19 cases have been reported. The infection, which originated in China's Wuhan, has spread to 185 countries/regions. Catch all the live news updates related to coronavirus pandemic in India and other parts of the world.

According to Johns Hopkins University COVID-19 tracker, more than 2,970,000 people have been infected, and the global death toll is over 206,500. More than 865,900 patients have recovered from the infection. When Will Coronavirus End in India? Here's What Health Ministry And The Latest Data by PIB Say.

Countries with No Coronavirus Cases:

Kiribati

Comoros

Marshall Islands

Lesotho

Micronesia

North Korea

Palau

Samoa

Nauru

Sao Tome and Principe

Solomon Islands

Tonga

Turkmenistan

Tajikistan

Tuvalu

Vanuatu

Meanwhile, the United States of America is the worst affected country with 965,910 COVID-19 Positive cases and 54,876 deaths. Out of the global death toll of 206,553, Italy has reported 26,644 deaths, Spain 23,190 deaths, France 22,856 deaths and the United Kingdom 20,732 deaths. More than 868,000 people have also recovered world wide.