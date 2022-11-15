A whopping eight billion people are currently living in this world. Reaching a milestone, the world's population touched eight billion today i.e. November 15. It is a 100 percent growth in about last five decades. The world population reached eight billion only after 11 years of crossing the seven-billion milestone. According to the UN, the global population will continue to grow and reach near 10 million in 2050.

Currently, China has the world's largest population, followed by India. However, this is most likely to change in 2050. As the world's population has reached a new milestone today, here are some incredible and interesting facts about human growth on the Earth. World Population Reaches 8 Billion; Funny Memes, Jokes and Reactions Go Viral (View Tweets).

World Population Interesting Facts:

The world's population reached 2.5 billion people in 1950.

The global population took 37 years to double and reach 5 billion in 1987.

The world's population hits 4 billion in 1974. Since then, it took about 48 years to double and hit 8 billion on November 15, 2022.

The world’s population is projected to hit 9 billion in 2037 and 10 billion in 2058.

Currently, China is the world's most populous country, followed by India and the United States.

India is projected to beat China in 2050 to become the world's most populous country.

The growing human population means people are living longer thanks to better access to healthcare, food, clean water and sanitation than in past decades.

