Elections, considered as the most crucial exercise in any practising democracy, were held in countries where they were due this year despite the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. While dozens of electoral battles were witnessed in all the continents, a handful of polls stood out due to their global impact. As this crisis-hit year approaches its end, here’s a look back at the global elections that changed the world this year.

Taiwan: Resistance Continues

The only major elections, before COVID-19 turned into a global pandemic, were held in Taiwan – the island country located off the coast of China. Although the incumbent Taiwanese government pushes for complete sovereignty, Beijing claims that the region belongs under its dominion. Taiwan Seeks 'International Alliance' to Ward Off China Threat; A Timeline of The Historical Taipei-Beijing Divide.

The general polls in Taiwan, held on January 11, had a larger impact as the continuance of Tsai Ing-wen’s DPP ensured that the country would continue the valorous foreign policy of aligning strategically with the US, the UK and Australia despite the warnings issued by Beijing. The elections were also considered as a referendum on Tsai’s decision to not sign the unification agreement being thrust upon by the Communist regime in China.

The results were in her favour as she won over 57 percent of the electoral share. In terms of popular vote count, Tsai received 8,170,231 votes, whereas, rival Han Kuo-yu bagged 5,522,119 votes.

South Korea: Blueprint for Polls in Pandemic

The legislative polls held in South Korea on April 15 intrigued readers and observers across the world - not because of the national political stakes involved - but due to the fact that it was the first polling exercise after a global pandemic was declared by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

The nationwide elections conducted in South Korea were likely to emerge as a blueprint for other democracies to carry out the exercise amidst the threat of COVID-19. The polls were held under strict safety protocols, with mass usage of infrared thermometers, face masks and hand sanitisers.

The voter turnout was 66.2 percent, highest since 1992 despite the onset of pandemic. President Moon Jae-In's Democratic Party succeeded in retaining power, winning 163 out of the 300 National Assembly seats. A smaller ally won 17 constituencies, giving the ruling coalition a majority of 180 seats.

Belarus: The Post-Election Uprising

Belarus was the first most controversial election of 2020, as President Alexander Lukashenko succeeded in retaining power despite the widespread dissent against him. Leading the country since the last 26 years, speculations were rife that he would be defeated in this election due to the anger among the country's youth and middle-aged population.

The polls were held between August 4 and 9. On August 10, the electoral office declared Lukashenko victorious with 80 percent of the votes. The results, contrary to the popular sentiment, evoked widespread protests.

Thousands marched on the streets of Minsk, demanding a transparent vote count and resignation of Lukashenko. This compelled the authoritarian regime to launch a crackdown, forcing Opposition's joint presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya to flee the nation.

While Lukashenko continues to remain power, political unrest continues in the country. The European Union has refrained from endorsing the victory of Lukashenko, giving credence to the allegations of fraud being levelled by his detractors.

New Zealand: Ardern's Progressive March Continues

The polls in New Zealand, held on October 17, saw incumbent Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern scoring a dominating win. Hailed for her response to the 2019 Christ Church terror attack and the fatal Whakaari volcanic eruption, Ardern saw a further cascent in her approval ratings this year as New Zealand was the first major country to completely eliminate the coronavirus.

The Ardern-led Labour won 50.1 percent of the vote share, the highest in the party's history in the last 50 years. It was also the first occassion since 1996 when New Zealand witnessed the formation of a single-party government.

Out of the 119 seats contested, Ardern's party won 65. The results sent a resounding message across the world, as the 40-year-old Centre-Left leader succeeded in consolidating her base at a time when Right-Wing populism is surging across the world.

US: Trump Defeated

Considering the global stakes involved, and the polarised ideological divide in America, the US presidential election was the most crucial poll battle in 2020. Although the pre-poll surveys had consistently picked 78-year-old ex-VP Joe Biden, it was only four days after the elections when Donald Trump's exit was confirmed.

In an election of many firsts, it was the first time when over 100 million votes were registered using postal ballots. The facility was extended to non-duty voters as well considering the onset of pandemic.

This was also the first election since 1900, when US recorded a voter turnout of above 65 percent. A total polling of 66.4 percent was recorded, despite the COVID-19 crisis.

The presidential battle also led to Biden becoming the oldest ever President-elect in the country. The Democratic Party leader also bagged the highest number of votes ever in a presidential election. As per the Associated Press count, he received 8,12,83,485 votes.

Trump, despite losing, became the first-ever sitting President to win over 7 crore votes. Cumulatively, he received 7,42,23,744, accounting for 46.9 percent of the vote share. The President, by the time this was article was published, was yet to concede defeat despite the Supreme Court rejecting the petitions alleging voter fraud.

Populism Thwarted?

The last decade, worldwide, has seen a steady rise of reactionary political groups and right-wing populists. However, the two major polls in the final quarter of year 2020 has indicated a change in electoral sentiments. The historic mandate to Ardern in New Zealand and the exit of Trump from the White House raises this pertinent question: Will the Centre-Left political school of thought regain momentum in democracies across the world?

