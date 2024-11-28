The 55th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) is set to conclude on November 28, 2024, with a grand closing ceremony at Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Goa. This nine-day cinematic extravaganza showcased over 200 films from 75 countries, along with masterclasses and panel discussions featuring industry luminaries. The closing ceremony will be attended by renowned filmmakers, actors and producers, including Sukumar, Dil Raju, Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and many more. As the curtains fall on this year's IFFI, it leaves behind a lasting legacy of cinematic excellence. You can watch the IFFI 2024 closing ceremony red carpet live on PIB's YouTube channel at 4 PM IST. Also, Doordarshan is the television broadcast partner of the closing ceremony of IFFI and the exclusive digital rights for the event are held by Colors TV and Jio-Star network. IFFI 2024: Sharmila Tagore Joins Sonu Nigam To Sing Mohammed Rafi’s Iconic ‘Aasmaan Se Aaya Farishta’ at the Film Festival (Watch Video).

Watch IFFI 2024 Closing Ceremony LIVE:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)