Director Om Raut on Thursday completed shooting for his next directorial venture "Adipurush", starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan. The multi-lingual period saga is an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana and features Prabhas as Lord Ram, Khan as Lankesh and Kriti Sanon as Janaki. Adipurush: Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan’s Mythological Movie to Wrap Production Soon; Grand VFX Work Needed for This 3D Visual Delight.

The filmmaker, known for Ajay Devgn-starrer “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior”, took to social media and said the team finished shooting in 103 days and they are now keenly awaiting to bring out the movie for the audience. "It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created. #Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot,” he wrote, alongside a picture with the cast. Adipurush: Prabhas Wraps Up The Shoot Of Om Raut’s Film! (View Pics).

It's a shoot wrap for Adipurush!!! A wonderful journey has come to its finish line. Can't wait to share with you the magic we have created.#Adipurush #103DaysOfShoot pic.twitter.com/prMUp5fA4S — Om Raut (@omraut) November 11, 2021

The film, backed by T-Series, commenced shooting in February this year.Described as a film celebrating the victory of good over evil, "Adipurush" is slated to be released in theatres on August 11, 2022.

