Aman Raj Best Indian as Weather Forces Malaysian Open to Three Rounds

Shah Alam (Malaysia), Mar 7 (PTI) Aman Raj emerged as the best placed Indian at tied 25th as the Malaysia Open was on Saturday reduced to 54 holes following several weather delays here.

More than 10 hours of play were lost though the week.

While a total of 77 players had returned to the Kota Permai Golf & Country Club on Saturday morning to complete their second rounds, five Indians made the cut. They were Aman Raj (71-69), S Chikkarangappa (68-73), Shiv Kapur (71-70), Rahil Gangjee (69-72) and Rashid Khan (76-67).

Gaganjeet Bhullar (70-74), Ajeetesh Sandhu (71-74), Jeev Milkha Singh (70-77) and Viraj Madappa (76-71) missed the cut.

The third round of the USD 1 million event, which got underway at 12.15pm local time, was suspended for the third time this week due to lightning at 2.05pm, just before overnight leader Andrew Dodt of Australia was due to tee off.

With inclement weather expected on Sunday, officials shortened the tournament.

All 74 players, who made the halfway cut set at one-under-par 143, will resume their third and final rounds at 8.30am on Sunday with the last two groups scheduled to tee off at 8.30am and 8.40am respectively.

Dodt, who opened his campaign with a stunning 63, continued his bogey-free run when he signed for a four-under-par 68 to stay atop the leaderboard after 36 holes at the weather-hit tournament.

With a two-day total of 13-under-par 131, Dodt holds a one-shot edge over China's Liu Yanwei, who had earlier impressed with a second round 65. American duo Jarin Todd and Trevor Simsby shared third place on matching 133s.

At the age of 14 years and 308 days, Lo Tien Ming became the second youngest Malaysian after 2017 Order of Merit champion Gavin Green (14 years and 305 days, 2008 Johor Open) to make the halfway cut on the Asian Tour at the Malaysia Open.

