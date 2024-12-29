Amroha, Decermber 29: A Class-10 student allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a running train in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district, railway police said. The victim has been identified as Mehak (16), a resident of Avantika Nagar in Gajraula town, Government Railway Police (GRP) said. Mehak, who left home for school on Friday morning, jumped before the running train near Bhanpur. Chennai Shocker: Woman Slits Throats of 2 Sons, Attempts Suicide After Family Feud; 1 Child Dead.

A crowd of passers-by informed police after which RPF and GRP teams reached the spot and sent the body for autopsy, GRP outpost in-charge Gajraula Rajiv Singh said. The exact reason behind the girl taking the extreme step is yet to be ascertained, police said.

