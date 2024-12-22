Chennai, December 22: A family feud in Pullapuram, near Kilpauk, led to a horrifying incident on Saturday, December 21, as a woman allegedly attempted to take her own life and that of her two young sons. The woman reportedly slit the throats of her children, 18-month-old and four-and-a-half-year-old, before injuring herself. Tragically, the younger child succumbed to his injuries at Kilpauk Medical College Hospital, while she and her elder son remain in critical condition in the ICU.

According to a report by Times Of India, R Divya and her husband, R Ramkumar, who works at a private courier firm, were married on September 12, 2019. However, their marriage was reportedly fraught with frequent arguments and disputes. The tensions between the couple escalated over time, leading to a separation two months ago. Following the separation, Divya moved back to her parents’ house in Pullapuram, while Ramkumar chose to stay with his parents in Perungalathur. Chennai Shocker: Man Stabs, Slits Mother’s Neck for Not Serving Food in Ambattur, Arrested.

Concerned by the silence from the locked room, Divya’s aunt, Padmavathi, repeatedly knocked on the door, only to be horrified when Divya finally opened it with a deep gash on her throat. Earlier, Divya had engaged in yet another heated argument with her husband, R Ramkumar, before taking the drastic step. Chennai Horror: Annoyed Over Mother's 'Strict' Behaviour, College Student Kills Her and Younger Brother in Thiruvottiyur, Wraps Their Bodies in Plastic Bags; Arrested.

Padmavathi alerted the neighbours, who quickly rushed to help. Divya and her two children were immediately transported to the hospital for treatment. The police have registered a case and initiated further investigations.

