Assembly by Elections 2025 Dates Announced: Uttar Pradesh’s Milkipur, Tamil Nadu’s Erode To Go to Polls on February 5, Result on February 8

The Election Commission on India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Assembly bypolls for Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and Tamil Nadu's Erode.

    Agency News ANI| Jan 07, 2025 05:21 PM IST
    Election Commission (Photo Credits: X/@SpokespersonECI)

    New Delhi, January 7: The Election Commission on India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Assembly bypolls for Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and Tamil Nadu's Erode. As per the Election Commission, both Milkipur and Erode will be voting on February 5 and the result will be announced on February 8. The election on the Milkipur seat was necessitated after the resignation of Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad while the Erode seat became vacant after the death of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan.

    The last date for filing the nomination is January 17 while the date of scrutiny of nomination is January 18. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is January 20. Earlier, the Election Commission postponed the election for the Milkipur seat in October due to a pending election petition. Afterwards, the Lucknow Bench of the High Court on November 25, dismissed a writ petition concerning the Milkipur Assembly seat, paving the way for the election to proceed. Meanwhile, the ECI also announced the dates for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Milkipur Assembly By-Election 2025: ECI Announces Schedule for Bypoll on February 5, Fresh BJP-Samajwadi Party Poll Battle in the Works.

    The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital and will remain in force till the completion of the election process. Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date: Voting on February 5, Results on February 8, Says Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (Watch Video).

    The final voter list published on January 6 for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections recorded a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, showing a net increase of 1.09 per cent. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    New Delhi, January 7: The Election Commission on India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the schedule for the Assembly bypolls for Uttar Pradesh's Milkipur and Tamil Nadu's Erode. As per the Election Commission, both Milkipur and Erode will be voting on February 5 and the result will be announced on February 8. The election on the Milkipur seat was necessitated after the resignation of Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad while the Erode seat became vacant after the death of Congress leader EVKS Elangovan.

    The last date for filing the nomination is January 17 while the date of scrutiny of nomination is January 18. The last date for the withdrawal of candidatures is January 20. Earlier, the Election Commission postponed the election for the Milkipur seat in October due to a pending election petition. Afterwards, the Lucknow Bench of the High Court on November 25, dismissed a writ petition concerning the Milkipur Assembly seat, paving the way for the election to proceed. Meanwhile, the ECI also announced the dates for polls to the Delhi Legislative Assembly. Milkipur Assembly By-Election 2025: ECI Announces Schedule for Bypoll on February 5, Fresh BJP-Samajwadi Party Poll Battle in the Works.

    The elections will be held in a single phase on February 5, while the counting of votes will take place on February 8. The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. While last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20. With the announcement of the election dates, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has come into force in the national capital and will remain in force till the completion of the election process. Delhi Assembly Election 2025 Date: Voting on February 5, Results on February 8, Says Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar (Watch Video).

    The final voter list published on January 6 for the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections recorded a total of 1,55,24,858 registered voters in the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi, showing a net increase of 1.09 per cent. The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

