New Delhi, January 8: Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Wednesday wrote another letter to the Chief Election Commissioner, raising the issue of adding and deleting the names of voters in the New Delhi Assembly constituency and seeking an immediate meeting on the issue. CM Atishi previously wrote another letter to the CEC regarding the same issue on January 5.

"This is regarding my earlier letter dated January 5, highlighting the issue of large-scale voter deletions and additions in the New Delhi assembly constituency. I had sought an appointment from your office for a meeting to apprise you of the issue in person. However, in response to my letter, my office has received a correspondence (attached) from Lalit Mittal, Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi stating that the office is ascertaining the facts mentioned in my letter," she stated in the letter. ‘Iss Devi Ko Kitne Bungalow Chahiye’: BJP Amplifies Attack on Delhi CM Atishi Over Ongoing ‘Bungalow for CM’ Controversy.

The Delhi Chief Minister, further asserted that with only 27 days left for the Delhi elections, it is important to apprise the CEC on the issue. "Sir, in my letter, I sought an urgent appointment with your good self to personally discuss this matter and seek directions since this matter is beyond the scope of the local CEO. With less than 27 days left for the Delhi Assembly Elections, this matter should be considered at the highest priority. Delhi is the only state going to polls during this time, and the entire country and its media will closely follow the elections and its processes. We place our trust in the Election Commission of India to uphold the principles of free and fair elections," she said. Delhi CM Residence Row: Alka Lamba Slams Atishi, Says Chief Minister's Residence Not Permanent for Anyone.

CM Atishi requested the CEC to give an appointment as soon as possible. Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on January 6 claimed that a "large-scale" fraud in voter addition and deletions in the New Delhi Assembly seat is taking place. In a post on X, Kejriwal cited a letter from Chief Minister Atishi sent to Delhi Chief Electoral Officer. "Large-scale fraud taking place in voter additions and deletions in the New Delhi assembly. Delhi CM Atishi ji writes this letter to CEC presenting evidence and seeking time to meet," he said.

