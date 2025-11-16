New Delhi, November 16: Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Sunday appealed to political leaders to exercise patience and composure amid discussions surrounding the Bihar Assembly election results and allegations of 'vote chori'. Speaking to reporters, Radhakrishnan emphasised that public figures should control their emotions and avoid reacting to every criticism. "I am totally out of party politics. My request to my good friends is that those who are in public should always control their emotions. That is very important. People will always throw stones, which tree is giving a lot of fruits. So, we should have that patience in public life. We need not answer all questions. They have the right to ask questions. We have the right to give answers or not answer," he said.

On criticism of Constitutional agencies by the opposition after the Bihar polls, the Vice President remarked, "I don't think that is correct. Everyone has their own opinion but people have their own opinion, people know what is right." The comments come in the wake of the Mahagathbandhan's heavy defeat in the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections. Following the results, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's residence in New Delhi to discuss the party's poor performance in the state. ‘NDA Has 10% More Vote Share Than Mahagathbandhan, Yearning for Development in Bihar Is Palpable’, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul Gandhi claimed that the Bihar Assembly election was "unfair from the beginning" after the party failed to secure double digits despite contesting on 61 seats. In the 2020 Bihar elections, the Congress party won 19 out of the 70 seats it contested. Congress' troubles in Bihar persisted in the 2025 polls, with the party winning only six of the 60 seats it contested, an unimpressive conversion rate of less than 10 per cent. Their ally in the Mahagathbandhan, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), secured just 25 seats, bringing the alliance's total to 35 in the 243-member Assembly.

Meanwhile, the NDA registered a historic landslide victory in the 2025 Bihar Elections, winning 202 of the 243 seats in the state. The ruling alliance secured a three-fourths majority in the 243-member House. This is the second time the NDA has crossed the 200 mark in the assembly polls. In the 2010 polls, it had won 206 seats. In the NDA, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 89 seats, Janata Dal (United) won 85, Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) (LJPRV) won 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) (HAMS) won five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha won four seats. Rohini Acharya Claims She Was Humiliated, Abused and Even Faced Threat of Being Hit With Slipper Day After Quitting RJD, Says 'May None of You Ever Walk My Path'.

Other Mahagathbandhan parties, including Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist) (Liberation) - CPI(ML)(L), Indian Inclusive Party (IIP) and Communist Party of India (Marxist) - CPI(M) secured two, one and one seats respectively. All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) won five seats, and Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) got one seat. The Bihar assembly elections were conducted across two phases on November 6 and 11, respectively. Bihar recorded a historic 67.13% voter turnout, the highest since 1951, with women voters outpacing men (71.6% vs 62.8%).

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)