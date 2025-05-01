AeroLeads Launches LinkedIn API with Emails and Phone Numbers -- A Powerful Alternative to LinkedIn's Developer API

VMPL

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], May 1: AeroLeads (Aeroleads.com), a leading B2B database and contact information platform, is excited to announce the launch of its LinkedIn API service, now available with access to verified emails, phone numbers, and extensive profile data.

Also Read | Rajasthan Royals vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch RR vs MI Indian Premier League T20 Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

With AeroLeads' new LinkedIn API, users can retrieve over 60 key data points including:

* First Name, Last Name, Job Title, Current and Past Companies, Location, Company Name and Website URL

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 1: Anushka Sharma, Jamie Dornan, Leonardo Bonucci and Anand Mahindra - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 1.

* Education, College, School, Skills, Gender, Language

* Emails and Direct Phone Numbers

Built to match the power of LinkedIn's Search API and Sales Navigator API, AeroLeads' solution goes further by offering more data points, no API call limits, and personalized account management -- all at a fraction of LinkedIn's pricing.

Already trusted by enterprises, HR tech companies, and data analytics firms globally, AeroLeads is solving a major pain point for businesses struggling with limited LinkedIn access and expensive data services.

How It Works

1. Sign up for free on AeroLeads, go to page https://aeroleads.com/users/settings#api_keyand get your API key instantly.

2. Make API calls like:

GET: https://aeroleads.com/api/get_linkedin_details?api_key=YOUR_API_KEY&linkedin_url=LINKEDIN_URL

Why AeroLeads?

* Far cheaper and more flexible than LinkedIn Developer APIs

* Access to richer B2B profile data

* No API call restrictions

* Dedicated personal account manager

* Quick, easy integration into your systems

Get Started

For more information or to see a live demo, reach out to AeroLeads via their contact page https://aeroleads.com/contact, Chat (https://aeroleads.com/chat ), Email (hello[AT]aeroleads.com), WhatsApp +91 7396144801 or Phone +1 (628) 282 4380

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)