New Delhi [India], January 6 (ANI): As millions of devotees converge on Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, Airtel has installed 287 new sites, optimized over 340 existing sites, and laid an additional 74 kilometers of fiber to strengthen connectivity across the city.

Within the sprawling Kumbh Mela premises, the company has deployed 78 active Cell on Wheels (COW) to provide seamless mobile coverage. These upgrades extend beyond the mela grounds to highways, railway stations, the airport, hotels, and other high-traffic areas throughout Prayagraj.

In anticipation of potential emergencies, Airtel has set up three war rooms strategically located in Jhusi, Arail, and Sangam areas. These war rooms are supported by a dedicated disaster management team, equipped with essential resources such as extra generators, diesel supplies, and critical equipment to ensure rapid responses in case of network disruptions.

Additionally, Airtel has partnered with the Prayagraj Traffic Police to install over 780 kiosks at entry and exit points of the Kumbh venue.

These kiosks display essential safety instructions and provide navigation assistance to help manage the massive crowds and ensure a smooth experience for attendees.

Airtel has taken significant steps to ensure uninterrupted connectivity during the mega event. The telecom giant has implemented several measures to enhance network coverage and cater to the communication needs of the vast influx of pilgrims.

Airtel's proactive measures underline its commitment to delivering reliable communication services during large-scale events like the Maha Kumbh, which attracts millions of pilgrims from across the globe.

Airtel is a leading global communications solutions provider, serving over 550 million customers across 15 countries in India and Africa, with additional operations in Bangladesh and Sri Lanka through its associate companies. (ANI)

