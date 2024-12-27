Mediawire

New Delhi [India], December 27: India faces a significant diabetes challenge, with an estimated 101 million individuals living with the condition. Beyond physical health, diabetes takes a toll on emotional well-being, with nearly 42% of patients experiencing Diabetes Distress. This condition is defined as the emotional discomfort and anxiety caused by the demands and pressures of managing diabetes. The American Diabetes Association (ADA) emphasizes that people with diabetes should receive psycho-social support as part of their care, underscoring the need for a more holistic approach to diabetes management.

This is where the concept of Glycemic Happiness comes into play. Glycemic happiness represents a state where patients achieve both emotional and biomedical well-being. Unlike traditional diabetes management, which focuses primarily on blood sugar control, glycemic happiness encourages individuals to live fulfilling lives without feeling burdened by their condition. It's an aspirational goal, emphasizing that patients can maintain optimal health while enjoying a good quality of life.

So, what might a new target for diabetes care look like?

Setting realistic benchmarks could include maintaining an A1C level below 7.0%, pre-prandial glucose levels between 80-130 mg/dL, and peak postprandial glucose levels under 180 mg/dL. But beyond numbers, reaching 100% "glycemic happiness" involves factors like good glycemic control, a flexible treatment regimen, access to diabetes education, and overall satisfaction with life.

For healthcare providers and caregivers, fostering glycemic happiness can transform diabetes care. Helping patients manage not just their glucose levels but also their emotional responses to the condition can significantly improve outcomes and quality of life. In India, integrating psycho-social support and educating patients on holistic health may help achieve the ambitious goal of 100% glycemic happiness, creating a brighter future for those living with diabetes.

Dr.Vijay Negalur

Consulting Physician & Endocrinologist- Mumbai

What all factors negatively impact Glycemic Happiness?

Several factors can negatively impact glycemic happiness, including: Poor Diet, Exercise: Physical inactivity, Stress, Inconsistent Medication, Inadequate Sleep Lack of social support can lead to emotional distress, negatively impacting diabetes management. Addressing these factors can help improve glycemic happiness and overall quality of life

Dr Sachin Mittal

Endocrinologists, Chandigarh

Does Glycemic Happiness have an impact on overall quality of life?

Absolutely, it does. Glycemic happiness, which refers to the stability and management of blood sugar levels combined with emotional well-being, can greatly enhance overall quality of life. When someone with diabetes feels emotionally balanced, they're more likely to manage their condition effectively, leading to fewer complications and a better daily life experience. In other words, both physical and mental well-being work hand-in-hand to create a healthier, happier life.

Dr Deepthi Kondagari

Endocrinologist, Hyderabad

