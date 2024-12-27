Mumbai, December 27: Elon Musk-owned SpaceX is set to achieve new heights with key space missions in 2025. The company was started by Elon Musk in 2002 with the goal of revolutionising the aerospace industry and making space flights more affordable. Over the years, the company has completed hundreds of missions, pushed the boundaries of reusable rockets, and advanced towards human space flight.

Next year, SpaceX has lined up several launches that aim to further space exploration. The company is preparing for its Starship Flight 7 test, planning to launch satellites, and collaborating with NASA for groundbreaking launches in 2025. NASA Missions List 2025: From Crew-10 to ESCAPADE & IM-2, Know Major Upcoming NASA Missions Scheduled for Next Year.

Starship Flight 7 Launch

Starship Flight 7 Launch Image (Photo Credits: X/@SpaceX)

SpaceX will launch its next Starship Flight 7 on January 11, 2025. Flight 7 will be lifted off from the Starbase facility in South Texas early in the morning, per the documents filed with the Federal Aviation Administration. The Starship Flight 7 launch will measure the thermal imagery of Starship's re-entry.

WISeSat Satellite Launch

WISeSat Satellite Launch Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

The WISeSat Satellite launch is set for January 14, 2025, marking a significant milestone. It will take off from Vandenberg Space Base in California. The WISeSat Satellite mission will be part of WiseKey's broader mission to deliver secure digital identity solutions.

SpaceX Orbital Refueling Test

Starship Fully Reusable Spacecraft Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Elon Musk's company will send two Starship vehicles into low Earth orbit, separated by three to four weeks. In March 2025, they will perform propeller transfers, unlock the vehicles, and re-enter Earth's atmosphere. In-orbit refueling is an important part for deep space missions to the Moon and Mars.

SPHEREx Mission With NASA

SpaceX NASA SPHEREx Mission Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

NASA and SpaceX will launch SPHEREx (Spectro-Photometer of History of the Universe) astrophysics observatory around February 2025 from Vandenberg Space Force Base in California. The liftoff will be aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. SPHEREx observatory will collect data of 450 million galaxies and over 100 millions of stars available in the Milky Way to understand the origin of the universe.

PUNCH Mission With NASA

SpaceX PUNCH Mission With NASA Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

In partnership with Elon Musk's SpaceX, NASA will launch the PUNCH (Polarimeter to Unify the Corona and Heliosphere) mission in February 2025 aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket. PUNCH is a SMEX (Small Explorer) that aims to understand how the mass and energy of the Sun's corona turns into solar wind with four satellites.

SpaceX Transporter 12 Mission

SpaceX Rideshare Missions Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

SpaceX Transporter 12 mission will likely be launched aboard a Falcon 9 rocket launcher in January 2025. The rocket will deploy the payload of Transport 12 in an SSO orbit at 500 km altitude. Transporter 12 is a rideshare mission by Elon Musk's aerospace that will deploy dozens of microsatellites and nanosatellites for commercial and government customers into a sun-synchronous orbit.

SpaceX Crew-10 Mission

SpaceX Crew-10 Representational Image (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

The SpaceX Crew-10 mission, planned for February 2025, will transport four crew members to the International Space Station (ISS). The crew members will include astronauts Anne McClain from NASA, Takuya Onishi from JAXA, Nicole Ayers from NASA, and Kirill Peskov, a Russian cosmonaut. They will conduct scientific investigations and technology demonstrations.

NASA Intuitive Machines 2 Launch

NASA Intuitive Machines 2 Launch Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

Intuitive Machines (IM-2) is a US commercial lunar lander space mission and part of the CLS program. It will land on the South Pole of the Moon to measure the volatile content of the sub-surface materials. Intuitive Machines (IM-2) launch is set for January 2025 aboard the Falcon 9 rocket.

SpaceX Bandwagon 3 mission

SpaceX Falcon 9 Representational Image (Photo Credits: Official Website)

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket will launch the Bandwagon 3 mission. The payload, weighing 22,800 kilograms, will be deployed in an LEO orbit at an inclination of about 45 degrees. Bandwagon 3 is SpaceX's dedicated rideshare mission. Year-Ender 2024: From ‘Furiosa A Mad Max Saga’ to ‘Joker Folie a Deux’, 10 Most Shocking Box-Office Bombs From Hollywood and Whether These Movies Deserved To Fail!.

All of these missions are confirmed for 2025, and SpaceX will collaborate with NASA for some of them. Elon Musk's SpaceX will continue to test Starship flights next year and prepare for future missions to advance space exploration.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 27, 2024 11:38 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).