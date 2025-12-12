VMPL

Mumbai/ Nashik (Maharashtra) [India], December 12: Jiwya Textiles Pvt. Ltd. (JIWYA), a sustainable luxury brand pioneering a 100% plant-based, soil-to-soil fashion model, has raised USD 350,000 from UAE-based Kiara Luxe Holdings. The investment follows Jiwya's debut at London Fashion Week, marking a significant milestone for fully plant-based fashion on a global runway.

In September 2025, Jiwya presented its SS26 'Katidha' Collection for the London Fashion Week at Devonshire Square with Oxford Fashion Studio, featuring garments crafted entirely from plant-based fibres and dyes. The show reinforced the brand's commitment to regenerative fashion while showcasing India's textile heritage and artisan craftsmanship.

Founded by textile scientists Adhiraj Shinde and Aishwarya Lahariya, Jiwya has developed a soil-to-soil ecosystem where every material--from fibres and dyes to trims and packaging--is fully plant-derived and biodegradable. The brand works with 150+ artisan clusters across India and follows a strict zero-waste production model, upcycling all offcuts to ensure no waste is generated.

Adhiraj Shinde, Co-Founder, Jiwya, said:

"Partnering with Kiara Luxe Holdings strengthens our ability to take plant-based fashion to global markets. This investment allows us to scale our regenerative supply chain and establish Jiwya in major cities worldwide."

Aishwarya Lahariya, Co-Founder and Designer, Jiwya, added:

"Our London Fashion Week debut marked the beginning of a meaningful shift toward soil-positive fashion. With this funding, we can accelerate innovation in plant-based textiles and expand the reach of our artisan-led ecosystem."

The funds will be used to expand Jiwya's global market presence, enhance production capabilities, deepen environmental and social impact initiatives, strengthen artisan partnerships, and accelerate R&D in plant-based fibres and dyes. These funds will enable Jiwya to be a pioneer in global fashion with their soil-to-soil ecosystem and weave a regenerative future of fashion.

Redbrick Capital Advisors served as the sole financial advisor for this fundraising round. Redbrick is an 18-year-old Investment bank with offices in Mumbai and Singapore focused on supporting SMEs in their fund-raising journey.

