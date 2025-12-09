NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], December 9: RU BA RU, an award-winning 29-minute short film exploring sisterhood, caste and female agency in rural Rajasthan, was screened yesterday at the India Habitat Centre. The exclusive showcase drew members of the press, film enthusiasts, cultural voices and representatives from women-focused organisations.

Hosted by Anita and CP Gurnani and the entire team of RU BA RU, the screening follows the film's growing international momentum. The filmmakers' debut venture has shown remarkable promise, earning multiple Best Short Film awards across prominent Indian and global festivals. Among its major recognitions, the film received an enthusiastic response at the Indian Documentary and Short Film Festival of Kerala, the 56th International Film Festival of India (Indian Panorama - Non-Feature), Kolkata International Film Festival, and the International Film Festival of Shimla.

Featuring Indira Tiwari, Richa Meena and Lokesh Mittal, RU BA RU is led by an all-women producing team, Anvita Gupta, Anita Gurnani and Priyanka Chopra. Directed by Kapil Tanwar who co-wrote the film with Farauq Malik, its story traces a deeply emotional journey of two sisters--one a rudaali (professional mourner) and the other a nachaniya (folk dancer), as their intertwined lives confront questions of caste, class, desire, and the burdens placed on women. With its evocative use of folk music, dance traditions, and raw emotional storytelling, the film has been widely praised for bringing an underrepresented Rajasthani cultural world to the global cinematic landscape.

The post-screening interaction featured the film's director, producers and leading cast members, who engaged with eminent personalities, attending journalists and spoke about the film's journey, creative choices and the larger social themes it confronts.

Anita Gurnani, Co-Producer, RU BA RU said, "Watching RU BA RU spark such heartfelt conversations in this intimate Delhi screening has been incredibly meaningful. This film was always meant to hold space for women whose realities are rarely shown with honesty and seeing the audience engage with that truth validates everything we hoped to achieve. Each screening reinforces that stories rooted in lived experience resonate deeply, no matter where they're told."

Sharing his thoughts, Kapil Tanwar, Director said, "To share RU BA RU with a Delhi audience today felt like bringing the story home in a new way. This film began with a quiet question about dignity and survival, and every screening shows me how universal those questions truly are. Listening to the reflections in the room reminded me why I made this film, to honour the emotional world of women we often look at but rarely see. I'm grateful for the conversations it continues to ignite."

"Each time RU BA RU meets a new audience, it reveals another layer of what women endure and overcome. Today's screening reaffirmed my belief that stories shaped by authenticity and cultural memory hold immense power. Seeing the film resonate so deeply in Delhi strengthens our commitment to bringing such voices to the forefront, one honest story at a time," added Anvita Gupta, Producer, Ru Ba Ru.

As the film continues its festival journey through 2025, RU BA RU stands poised as a powerful voice within independent Indian cinema, offering a deeply local story with universal emotional reach, while amplifying stories of communities whose realities often remain invisible.

RU BA RU is a powerful short film that brings women's stories to the forefront through the journey of two sisters, one a rudaali (professional mourner), the other a dancer, fighting against caste, class and gender barriers. Set in Rajasthan and marking the directorial debut of Kapil Tanwar, the film blends rich cultural roots with emotional depth, telling a story that is both specific in its setting and deeply relatable across contexts. RU BA RU has been recognised through multiple awards, including Best Short Film at the ImagineIndia Film Festival Madrid 2025, Best Cinematography (Short) at the Atlanta Indian Film Festival, Best Cinematography, Best Sound Design, and Second Best Short Film at the Ayodhya International Film Festival, as well as Best Director at Goa Short Film Festival 2025. The film was additionally selected among the Top 21 Shorts at the Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival (DPIFF) and was "In Competition" at the Indian Film Festival Stuttgart 2025, Europe's biggest Indian film showcase.

Following the successful private screening, the team announced their plans to develop a full-length cinematic version of the film. While the short explores themes of power and empowerment, the expanded feature will deepen this narrative with child education at its heart. The makers emphasized that the story is not limited to rural India--its themes resonate equally across middle-class families and communities where education for girls is still not given the attention it deserves. They are now seeking support from government agencies, media organizations, NGOs, and socially committed companies to bring this vision to life. The upcoming film aims to spark meaningful conversations on women's empowerment and the transformative role of child education, creating an emotional and lasting impact across diverse sections of society.

