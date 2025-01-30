Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): A coordination meeting was held between the CBI Banking Fraud Investigation Zone, officers from the Department of Financial Services (DFS), and Chief Vigilance Officers of Public Sector Banks in Mumbai on Thursday.

During the day-long meeting, all pending matters pertaining to ongoing investigations and prosecutions of the bank fraud cases in CBI were discussed and several issues were sorted out, CBI said in a statement.

Also Read | 'I Fell in Love With a Vizag Ammayi': Naga Chaitanya Opens Up About Wife Sobhita Dhulipala at 'Thandel' Trailer Launch, Requests Fans To Make the Movie a Hit (Watch Video).

This is a follow-up meeting after the high-level meeting held on December 4 last year between the Department of Financial Services, CBI and public sector banks.

The agenda was to enhance interdepartmental cooperation and expedite investigations in bank fraud cases.

Also Read | Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore Undertake 2nd Spacewalk for Maintenance and Scientific Experiments: NASA.

Detailed presentations have been made by CBI and public sector banks on relevant operational issues. CBI said many aspects have been discussed and resolved.

In today's meeting, a platform has been created for regular and formal discussions between CVOs and CBI, as decided in the previous meeting and this will be carried forward. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)