New Delhi [India], March 6: The first of its kind, 'Startup Mahakumbh', is set to commence from March 18, 2024, at the prestigious Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. Spearheaded by the collaborative efforts of ASSOCHAM, NASSCOM, Bootstrap Incubation & Advisory Foundation, TiE and Indian Venture and Alternate Capital Association (IVCA), the event will solidify India's reputation as a melting pot of innovation and amplify the country's global startup footprint.

The registrations for the event are open & early bird registrations have been extended till 11th March 2024. Individuals interested in participating can register under two categories: as delegates and exhibitors. Delegates will have the opportunity to immerse themselves at the forefront of innovation and entrepreneurship, while exhibitors can secure their space to showcase their groundbreaking innovations and interact with potential investors and collaborators.

The event welcomes active participants from various segments of the Indian startup ecosystem, including startups, incubators, unicorns, soonicorns, budding entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, accelerators, angel investors, family offices, state incubators, founders, Alternate Investment Funds, high-net-worth individuals (HNIs), and many more.

Over the course of three days, the event will convene a diverse array of stakeholders, including VCs, angel investors, family offices, HNIs, and potential corporate partners. Anticipated highlights include the participation of 1000+ startups, 10+ thematic tracks, 1000+ investors, 500+ incubators & accelerators, 5000+ conference delegates, 10+ country delegations, 5000+ future entrepreneurs and 40,000+ business visitors.

For those eager to participate, secure spot now by registering for 'Startup Mahakumbh' 2024. Early bird registrations offer a prime opportunity to be part of this exciting event.

Register now for the event here- https://startupmahakumbh.org/.

