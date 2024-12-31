New Delhi [India], December 31 (ANI): India's Index of Eight Core Industries (ICI) rose by 4.3 percent (provisional) in November 2024 compared to the same month in 2023, according to the data released by Ministry of Commerce & Industry on Tuesday.

The production of Cement, Coal, Steel, Electricity, Refinery Products and Fertilizers recorded positive growth in November 2024, the data suggests.

The ICI measures the combined and individual performance of production of eight core industries viz. Coal, Crude Oil, Natural Gas, Refinery Products, Fertilizers, Steel, Cement and Electricity.

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 percent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP).

According to the data of the Ministry, the final growth rate of Index of Eight Core Industries for August 2024 declined by 1.5 per cent.

The cumulative growth rate of ICI during April to November, 2024-25 is 4.2 per cent (provisional) as compared to the corresponding period of last year, the data suggests.

Coal production (weight: 10.33 per cent) increased by 7.5 per cent in November, 2024 over November, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 6.4 per cent during April to November, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Crude Oil production (weight: 8.98 per cent) declined by 2.1 per cent in November, 2024 over November, 2023. Its cumulative index declined by 2.4 per cent during April to November, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production (weight: 6.88 per cent) declined by 1.9 per cent in November, 2024 over November, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 1.1 per cent during April to November, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Petroleum Refinery production (weight: 28.04 per cent) increased by 2.9 per cent in November, 2024 over November, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 2.7 per cent during April to November, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Fertilizer production (weight: 2.63 per cent) increased by 2.0 per cent in November, 2024 over November, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 1.6 per cent during April to November, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Steel production (weight: 17.92 per cent) increased by 4.8 per cent in November, 2024 over November, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 5.9 per cent during April to November, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production (weight: 5.37 per cent) increased by 13.0 per cent in November, 2024 over November, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 3.1 per cent during April to November, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation (weight: 19.85 per cent) increased by 3.8 per cent in November, 2024 over November, 2023. Its cumulative index increased by 5.3 per cent during April to November, 2024-25 over corresponding period of the previous year. (ANI)

