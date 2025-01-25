inDrive allows the rider to choose its ride, price and vehicle irrespective of the smartphone model, battery time and other parameters

New Delhi [India], January 25: inDrive, a global mobility and urban services platform, has disrupted the ride-hailing industry in India by introducing transparency and fairness between the rider and the driver-partner. InDrive has a unique model that allows the rider to choose their ride, price, and vehicle irrespective of the smartphone model, battery time, and other parameters. This is unlike any other ride-hailing service in India, wherein algorithms and AI models determine such parameters.

It is currently the second most downloaded ride-hailing application worldwide and the fourth most downloaded travel application globally. At the core of its mission is challenging injustice to make the world a fairer place. The company aims to impact the lives of 1 billion people by 2030.

inDrive is committed to the safety of its passengers and drivers. The company considers safety a three-sided pact, with equal accountability and transparency among the driver, passenger, and company.

"Our unique peer-to-peer pricing model allows drivers to negotiate fares directly with passengers, ensuring a fair price for both parties. This model not only fosters transparency but also reduces the need for high commissions and excessive surge pricing. By focusing on efficient operations, leveraging technology to reduce costs, and maintaining a lean business structure, we can sustain our low-fee model while still delivering excellent service," Pratip Mazumder, Country Manager-India, inDrive, said.

About inDrive

inDrive is a global mobility and urban services platform. The inDrive app has been downloaded over 240 million times, and was the second most downloaded mobility app in 2022 and 2023. In addition to ride-hailing, inDrive provides an expanding list of urban services, including intercity transportation and delivery. In 2023, inDrive launched New Ventures, a venture and M&A arm.

inDrive operates in 888 cities in 48 countries. Driven by its mission of challenging social injustice, the company is committed to having a positive impact on the lives of one billion people by 2030. It pursues this goal both through its core business, which supports local communities via a fair pricing model; and through the work of inVision, its non-profit arm. inVision's community empowerment programs help to advance education, sports, arts and sciences, gender equality and other vital initiatives.

