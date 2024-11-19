SMPL

Kathmandu [Nepal], November 19: On November 10, 2024, delegates from 30 countries came together at the Hyatt Regency Hotel in Kathmandu, Nepal, for the D-30 Summit organized by Kashiyana Foundation, Varanasi. The primary objective of this summit was to eliminate drug addiction worldwide and end social discrimination based on disabilities.

A Unified Vision for a Drug-Free World

The summit resulted in a unanimously adopted resolution, envisioning a world rooted in humanity where everyone is free from addiction. The delegates emphasized the need for equality, stating that if someone is disabled due to a missing or non-functional body part, they should not be discriminated against but rather granted equal rights. The representatives pledged to work towards a world free from drug addiction, advocating for equal treatment of all, regardless of their physical abilities.

Inauguration by the Vice President of Nepal

The event commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp and the national anthem, led by the Chief Guest, Vice President of Nepal, Mr. Ram Sahay Yadav. In his address, Mr. Yadav highlighted that no culture in any country supports addiction as a form of equality. He noted that no religion or sect across the world endorses the use of intoxicants.

Key Messages from Prominent Figures

Sumeet Singh, the Founder of Kashiyana Foundation, elaborated on the mission of the D-30 program, stressing that its primary goal is to spread the message that there is no place for addiction in society. He referenced ancient texts like the Vedas, Upanishads, and Puranas, which clearly advocate for a life free from intoxication. He emphasized that individuals addicted to substances are mentally handicapped and should be treated with compassion and empathy.

Dushyant Gautam, National General Secretary of the BJP, echoed these sentiments, stating that there is no place for addiction in any nation. He emphasized a vision of "One Family, One Earth, One Future."

Dr. Deepa Malik (Padma Shri, Khel Ratna, Arjuna Awardee) stated that society needs to reflect on the disabilities caused by addiction worldwide. Awareness programs being conducted globally will prove to be milestones, and she extends her best wishes to the organization's members. Such initiatives should continue to happen regularly.

Teju Lal Chaudhary, Nepal's Minister of Sports, praised the initiative, acknowledging the strong friendship between India and Nepal, and welcomed the Foundation's commendable efforts in promoting a drug-free world.

Kashiyana Foundation's patron, Shyam Jaju (former National Vice President of BJP), announced that the D-30 initiative, which began in India, has now reached Nepal and will be organized in various countries worldwide in the future.

Honoring Contributors and Closing Remarks

During the event, Vice President Ram Sahay Yadav honored several dignitaries, including legislators Rameshwar Singh, Pooja waghmore, Avneesh Singh, Anoop Jha, Naveen Bahmania, Ashish Gupta, Bhupendra Som, Dr. Pawan Gupta, and Sachin Sanatani, Dr uttam ojha, Dr sunil mishra, Bhavesh Seth for their contributions.

The vote of thanks was delivered by Ashish Gupta, bringing the summit to a close.

For more details, please visit -

* https://www.instagram.com/sumeet_kashiyana/profilecard/?igsh=azJ4NGVvMGx4OHdl* http://www.kashiyanafoundation.org

