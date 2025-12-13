PNN

New Delhi [India], December 13: NALPHI, India's pioneering deep-tech fashion and lifestyle brand, has been selected for the prestigious Forbes India x D Globalist DGEMS 2025 Select 200, a distinction awarded to companies demonstrating exceptional innovation, scalability, and global business potential. Chosen from more than 5,000 companies, this recognition positions NALPHI at the forefront of the rapidly evolving wearable technology and intelligent lifestyle space.

Founded in India and now selling in over 15 countries, NALPHI's vision is to redefine the fashion and lifestyle industry by seamlessly merging form and function through scalable tech solutions. Drawing inspiration from Italian craftsmanship and UX design principles, the brand gained global attention with its breakthrough innovation -- the world's first bag with automatic lights triggered simply by opening the bag. No buttons. No switches. No complexity.This proprietary technology, engineered entirely in-house, is patented in the USA and India with global protection for its "NALPHI-Tech" system.

The auto-illumination feature offers instant visibility inside the bag, addressing a universal problem with an elegant, advanced solution--bridging the gap between fashion, function, and futuristic tech. The bags further integrate a theft-alarm system and on-the-go charging, making them truly modern everyday companions.

NALPHI's design and innovation excellence has earned multiple honours, including the CII Design Excellence Award 2024 and the IFF Images Innovation Excellence Award, celebrating the brand's ability to balance elegance with intelligence.

Commenting on the DGEMS recognition, Naina Sehgal, Founder & Creative Director of NALPHI, said: "What we do is solve real problems using UX design principles and innovative tech to create products that are both elegant and intelligent. Our approach balances form and function. And when it comes to good design and meaningful tech solutions, the world is truly one -- just like how Apple Watches fit universally into people's lives, regardless of geography."

She added: "Global expansion isn't just a motivation for us -- it's an imperative. India is ready to lead on the world stage in design and innovation, and we are equally ready to champion 'Design in India' in our industry."

Its manufacturing philosophy -- rooted in Italian design discipline, luxurious natural leathers, and advanced engineering -- resonates deeply with style-conscious and tech-forward consumers worldwide.

With a rapidly growing presence across continents, NALPHI continues to pursue strategic collaborations and licensing that extends patented innovative technology to leading global brands for bags with a goal to see every bag of the world with NALPHI-Inside.

The Forbes DGEMS 2025 selection marks a pivotal point in NALPHI's journey, strengthening its credibility among global investors and partners. As the brand enters its next phase of growth, it is set to accelerate R&D, expand its product ecosystem, and drive intelligent integration across lifestyle and defence products -- creating meaningful impact to more lives, one illuminated bag at a time.

