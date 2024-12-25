PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 25: The National Academy of Customs, Indirect Taxes and Narcotics (NACIN) organized the 'Palasamudram National Painting Camp' in association with the Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design. This prestigious event brought together 25 renowned artists from contemporary Indian art, all distinguished alumni of the Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture, and Design. The camp was organized as part of the beautification through the creation of unique and meaningful artworks.

The painting camp, commenced on December 13th and hosted its closing ceremony on December 19, 2024 at the NACIN campus. Over this period, the celebrated artists contributed their exceptional talents to transform the campus into a vibrant space that reflects the rich cultural heritage and creativity of India. The initiative not only aimed to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the campus but also to provide a platform for fostering artistic exchange and collaboration.

The event was curated and implemented with the joint efforts by Mr. Shashikant Kakade, Registrar, Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design, Mumbai and Prof. Rajanish Kamat, Vice Chancellor, Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design, Mumbai of the institute. Mr. Kakade also graced the event by his august presence.

The artists from Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design showcased a remarkable confluence of art, culture, and creativity to witness the transformation of the Palasamudram campus into a masterpiece of collective imagination.

Shri Gaigongdin Panmei, Principal Director General, NACIN, Palasamudram said, "This painting camp is a unique fusion of art and purpose, symbolizing the power of creativity to inspire and transform spaces. We are honored to host such a talented group of artists who will leave a lasting legacy on our campus."

Prof. Rajanish Kamat, Vice Chancellor, Sir JJ School of Art, Architecture and Design, Mumbai said, "We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the participating artists and organizers for their dedication to this initiative. The National Painting Camp at Palasamudram is not only a celebration of artistic excellence but also a testament to the enduring partnership between NACIN and the Sir JJ School of Art."

The artworks created during this camp will become an integral part of the NACIN Palasamudram campus, enriching the environment for trainees and visitors alike. The initiative reflects Sir JJ School of Art's commitment to promoting art, culture and education in harmony. Through this event, we aim to establish Palasamudram as a hub of artistic and intellectual inspiration, paving the way for future collaborations in the field of art and design.

