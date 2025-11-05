New Delhi [India], November 5 (ANI): India's leading full-stack payments and financial services company, Paytm (One 97 Communications Limited), is focusing on improving the experience for its high-quality loyal customer base and building long-term value for them, the firm's management said on Wednesday.

As part of its Q2 FY26 earnings call, Paytm founder and chief executive officer (CEO) Vijay Shekhar Sharma emphasised the company's commitment to strengthening loyalty and boosting long-term value creation for customers on the platform.

A key part of this initiative is Paytm's innovative 'Gold Coins' program, which turns everyday transactions into opportunities for wealth creation through digital gold investments, promoting responsible financial habits.

"We care deeply about quality, and our focus is also on improving the experience for our high-quality, loyal customer base. Our 'Gold Coins' loyalty program is a key part of this. It's designed to be a product people love. For those not moving to mutual funds, gold investments are becoming the preferred choice," said Sharma in the company earnings call for the September quarter.

Paytm announced its Q2 FY26 results on Tuesday showing growth across revenue, profitability, and operating metrics.

The company's operating revenue rose 24 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,061 crore, led by an increase in subscription paying merchants, higher payments gross merchandise value (GMV), and growth in the distribution of financial services.

For the quarter ending September, the company reported its second consecutive profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 211 crore, reflecting a 71 per cent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth driven by AI-led efficiencies.

The 'Gold Coins' program, launched during the previous quarter, allows customers to earn digital gold with every payment made on the Paytm app.

These include 'Scan & Pay' transactions, P2P payments and money transfers amongst other use cases.

All payment modes including UPI, credit cards, debit cards, and net banking qualify while credit card and RuPay credit card payments on UPI earn double rewards.

The coins can be seamlessly redeemed into Paytm Digital Gold, enabling the accumulation of the trusted asset over time.

By linking routine digital payments with gold accumulation, Paytm aims to encourage financial discipline and long-term savings among its customer base. With 'Gold Coins', Paytm said it is positioning itself not just as a payments app, but as a partner in everyday wealth building for millions of Indians. (ANI)

