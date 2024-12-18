BusinessWire India

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 18: QualiZeal Inc., a leading provider of AI-powered Quality Engineering Services for global enterprises, announced the appointment of Satish Sureddi as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Satish brings over 23 years of expertise in financial management, corporate strategy, and business leadership across the IT, ITES, and Technology sectors. Satish joins QualiZeal at an exciting time in its growth trajectory, bringing a proven track record of delivering successful business outcomes. Before joining QualiZeal, Satish served as Senior Director - Finance at Qualcomm Inc. for eight years, where he played a critical leadership role in the finance function. He previously held the position of Vice President - Finance at Virtusa for 12 years, where he led the Global Corporate Finance function. Earlier in his career, he held key roles at Wipro Technologies and GE. Satish is a distinguished finance professional and holds qualifications as a Chartered Accountant, Company Secretary, and Cost Accountant. His deep financial expertise and strategic acumen will be instrumental in driving QualiZeal's financial excellence and advancing the company's financial and operational vision for the future. Commenting on his appointment, Satish Sureddi, Chief Financial Officer of QualiZeal, said, "It is an honor to be joining QualiZeal at this pivotal and promising moment in its growth trajectory. I look forward to collaborating with the leadership team to support the company's growth journey, drive profitability, and deliver value to our clients and teams. Most importantly, I am excited to contribute to the company's strong AI-powered innovation culture and its clear financial and operational vision for the future." "We are thrilled to welcome Satish to our leadership team," said, Kalyan Konda, Executive Director & CEO of QualiZeal. "His extensive experience in global financial strategy and operational excellence aligns perfectly with QualiZeal's mission of delivering exceptional value to our clients and employees. Satish's leadership will be instrumental in driving our next phase of growth and innovation. His strategic insights and deep understanding of the technology and IT services sectors will help propel our company forward in an era of AI-driven innovation." With this strategic appointment, QualiZeal continues to strengthen its leadership team, paving the way for sustained growth and global leadership in the Quality Engineering landscape.

