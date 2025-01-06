VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 6: In today's dynamic world, the way we travel has undergone a profound transformation. The COVID-19 pandemic played a pivotal role in reshaping our work culture, transitioning from a traditional office setting to a work-from-home (WFH) model and eventually to a hybrid mode. This shift has significantly influenced our lifestyles, enabling people to explore new places, enjoy diverse climates, and still meet work deadlines efficiently. This newfound flexibility has fostered a culture of increased intercity travel, which in turn has driven a surge in demand for cars of various segments to accommodate different passenger sizes and budgets.

Identifying the Opportunity

Industry insiders, recognizing this surge in demand, quickly seized the opportunity to increase prices. Much like predators spotting a vulnerable prey, they raised the cost of hiring cars and lowering payment to driver-owners, justifying the high fares with claims of non-availability of confirmed return journeys. However, the reality was starkly different. Drivers were compensated just enough to keep them attached, while the big players pocketed substantial profits, sometimes as high as 20-22%. In a country where 'Jugaad' (a flexible approach to problem-solving) is a way of life, vendors, travel agencies, and owner-drivers turned to free messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram to support each other. They formed large groups, and soon, the balance between supply and demand was restored.

The Inspiration Behind Kabby

My neighbour, Neetu Aunty used to visit her grandchildren in US twice a year. Previously, she used to book her cab from Chandigarh to Delhi airport through a popular travel app. However, due to repeated non-availability initially and then high prices and uncertainty, she began relying on "Bittu," a young and dynamic travel agent in her neighbourhood. Bittu consistently arranged a car of her choice at a much lower cost that always reached on time , without any fuss created by the driver enroute - thanks to his network in various WhatsApp, Telegram, and Facebook Messenger groups. Even the drivers Bittu arranged had no confirmed return rides but were confident they would find one through their networking efforts.

Witnessing such instances repeatedly, I realized the need for a reliable, smooth, cost-effective, safe, efficient and confirmed intercity transportation service. My background as a fauji with over a decade of service had instilled in me the grit and unwavering determination necessary to pursue this goal. Coupled with my experience in the corporate sector. I decided to quit my job abroad and dedicate myself to building Kabby. Having interacted extensively with cab drivers during my previous assignments wherein intercity travel was extensive, I understood their mindset and working style. This insight fuelled my determination to create Kabby, setting the wheels in motion.

Building Kabby: Overcoming Challenges

The initial operations, human resources, and administrative setup were relatively straightforward. The meticulous planning was in place, but the real challenge lay in finding a reliable technology team to develop the app. Every founder faces obstacles, and for me, the biggest hurdle was the budget. With limited savings and no external financial support, I pressed on. Step by step, little by little, things started to take shape. After nearly eight months of confusion, anxiety and numerous challenges, Kabby was officially launched on June 1, 2024, with the help of my small team of dedicated believers.

Kabby's Unique Offerings

Today, Kabby offers a superior travel experience between Delhi , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Rishikesh, Haridwar, Ludhiana , Agra Mumbai and Pune . Our fares are inclusive of all tolls and taxes, ensuring transparency and eliminating surprises at the end of the journey. At the booking stage itself, our guests know the total fare, making the process smooth and worry-free. With the support of friends, relatives, course mates and travellers, we aim to make intercity travel comfortable, economical, and seamless. Our transparent system also ensures that drivers earn significantly more than before, by almost 18-20%.

Impact on Drivers and the Community

We at Kabby are proud to announce that we now have over 2000 vetted drivers and vehicles, providing them with the opportunity to thrive. By offering better earnings and a reliable source of income, we are not only improving the lives of the drivers but also contributing to the local economy. Our transparent and fair practices ensure that drivers are motivated and satisfied, leading to a better overall service for our customers.

The Kabby Experience

Kabby is committed to providing an unparalleled travel experience. Our focus on customer satisfaction is evident in every aspect of our service. From the ease of booking through our user-friendly app to the comfort and reliability of our relatively new fleet of vehicles, every detail is designed to make your journey enjoyable and stress-free. Added to that is our "Bugle tune "which sounds for every notification and our dedicated customer support team who are always available to assist with any queries or concerns, ensuring that your experience with Kabby is nothing short of excellent.

The Road Ahead

As we continue to grow, our vision is to expand Kabby's reach to more cities and regions, bringing our exceptional service to a broader audience. We are constantly innovating and improving our offerings to meet the evolving needs of our customers. By leveraging technology and maintaining our commitment to transparency and fairness with a human touch , we aim to set new standards in the intercity travel industry.

Conclusion

Kabby is more than just an intercity travel app; it is a solution to the challenges and inefficiencies that have long plagued the industry. By prioritizing transparency, fairness, and customer satisfaction, we are revolutionizing the way people travel between cities. Our journey so far has been marked by determination, innovation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence. We invite you to join us on this exciting journey as we continue to grow and redefine intercity travel.

Join us in our journey of excitement, zest, and enthusiasm as we bring Kabby to your doorstep with just five clicks on the app, delivering you to your destination on time........ every time.

THANK YOU

Website: https://www.kabby.in

Email: raj@kabby.in

App download: https://onelink.to/rss49s

