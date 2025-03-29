ATK

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 29: What began as a humble venture showcasing wooden handicrafts and pooja items has now grown into a full-fledged furniture brand redefining Indian interiors. Founded in 2023 by Kanhaiya Kwatra and co-founded by Anubhav Kumar, Trendy Order has emerged as a leading name in the furniture industry, blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary designs to cater to the evolving needs of modern homes.

A Journey Rooted in Tradition

Trendy Order's story began with a focus on preserving and promoting Saharanpur's rich woodworking heritage. Known as the "Wooden City" of India, Saharanpur has long been celebrated for its intricate wood carvings and artisanal excellence. The brand initially offered handcrafted pooja items such as khadau, panch patra, and other devotional products that embodied the spirit of Indian traditions.

Recognizing the growing demand for high-quality, handcrafted furniture, the founders expanded their product line to include modern furniture pieces designed for contemporary living spaces. This shift marked a new chapter for Trendy Order, allowing them to bridge the gap between age-old craftsmanship and modern functionality.

Expanding Horizons: From Handicrafts to Furniture

Today, Trendy Order offers an extensive range of furniture that includes living room essentials, bedroom pieces, dining sets, and more. Each piece is crafted with precision, using premium hardwoods like Sheesham and Mango wood, ensuring durability and timeless appeal.

"Our mission has always been to celebrate Indian craftsmanship while meeting the practical needs of today's homeowners," says Kanhaiya Kwatra, Founder of Trendy Order. "We want each piece to tell a story--one that reflects our heritage but also resonates with modern sensibilities."

The brand's transition into furniture was driven by its commitment to sustainability and quality. By sourcing responsibly harvested wood and employing eco-friendly production methods, Trendy Order ensures that every product is not only beautiful but also environmentally conscious.

Designed for Modern Living

Trendy Order's furniture collections are tailored for urban households, offering space-saving solutions without compromising on style or comfort. From sleek dining tables to multifunctional chairs, each design is thoughtfully created to suit diverse tastes and preferences.

The brand also continues to honor its roots by incorporating traditional motifs and carving techniques into its furniture designs, creating a unique blend of heritage and innovation.

A Vision for the Future

Under the leadership of Kanhaiya Kwatra and Anubhav Kumar, Trendy Order aims to become a household name in India's furniture market. With plans to expand its product range and strengthen its online presence, the startup is well-positioned to meet the growing demand for artisanal yet functional furniture.

"Our goal is to make handcrafted furniture accessible to every Indian home," says Anubhav Kumar, Co-founder of Trendy Order. "We're not just selling products; we're preserving a legacy while making it relevant for today's world."

Explore Trendy Order's Furniture CollectionFor those looking to elevate their living spaces with artisanal elegance, Trendy Order offers a curated selection of handcrafted wooden furniture designed to transform any home into a haven of style and comfort.

