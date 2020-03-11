Council Clears Bill on Submitting Caste Document by Nominees

Mumbai, Mar 11 (PTI) The Maharashtra Legislative Council on Wednesday cleared a bill that allows winning SC/ST candidates of village-level elections to submit their caste validation certificate within a period of one year after the results.

Rural Development Minister Hasan Mushrif tabled the bill and it was unanimously passed by the house.

Mushrif said, After the village-level elections (gram panchayat) get over, the winning candidates elected from reserve wards of SCs/STs will get one-year period to submit their caste validation certificate.

They can submit a receipt of application at the time of contesting elections, he said.

Some 1,500 gram panchayat are likely to hold elections this summer, he said.

