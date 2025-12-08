New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): The crisis-ridden IndiGo Airlines on Monday said that it has processed refunds worth Rs 827 crore for thousands of passengers, till now, with the rest of the refunds for cancellations up to December 15, 2025, in process, amid widespread flight cancellations in early December 2025.

In a statement, IndiGo Airlines said, "Over 4500 bags have been delivered to respective customers, and we are on track to deliver the rest in the next 36 hours." The airlines also claimed that they have assisted over 2 lakh customers every day, across various communication channels.

In its statement, the airlines said it has facilitated stranded customers and arranged over 9,500 hotel rooms, and close to 10,000 cabs/buses between 1 to December 7.

The airlines further claimed to have optimized its operations, saying, "Today (December 8), we are all set to operate over 1800 flights, connecting all stations that we operate to. We have optimized our operations and managed to reduce the number of cancellations which are being notified to customers in advance, and our on-time performance (OTP) has also improved to 91% across the network."

"Over 1800 flights operated which is up from 1,650 yesterday, and 90% on-time performance (OTP) across the entire network has been registered, up from 75% yesterday," the statement read.

It also said that the all the network coverage has been fully restored, and all cancellations in today's schedule were executed yesterday, ensuring advance notifications being sent to customers.

Earlier in the day, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu addressed the ongoing IndiGo crisis in the Rajya Sabha, saying the issues faced by passengers were linked to the airline's internal crew rostering and operational planning, and not the Aircraft Maintenance and Scheduling System (AMSS).

The Aviation Minister emphasised that "there will be no compromise on safety".

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Naidu stated that stringent Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) exist to protect passengers affected by flight delays and cancellations.

"For all passengers who have faced difficulties due to delays and cancellations, strict Civil Aviation Requirements (CARs) are in place. Airline operators have to follow these requirements. Regarding the software issue, an inquiry has been made. Continuous technology upgradation happens in this sector. Our vision from the government is to have top global standards for the aviation sector in the country," he said. (ANI)

