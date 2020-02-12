Dalal Smashes Maiden First-class Hundred on Day One of Delhi Vs Rajasthan Ranji Match

New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Opener Hiten Dalal smashed his maiden first-class hundred before Himmat Singh and Jonty Sidhu shared a 147-run stand to propel Delhi to 389 for six on day one of their final Ranji Trophy league match against Rajasthan here on Wednesday.

Dalal (102 off 93) and Anuj Rawat (45 off 70) took control of the proceedings with an opening stand of 142. After their dismissal, Jonty Sidhu (92 off 137) and Himmat Singh (90 off 128) anchored the innings to put Delhi in a strong position.

It was an ordinary bowling effort from Rajasthan who allowed Delhi to score at 4.37 runs per over after electing to bowl at the Feroz Shah Kotla grounds.

It was a memorable knock from Dalal, who is playing his 12th first-class match, comprising 18 fours and a six.

Tanveer Ul-Haq was the pick of the bowlers for Rajasthan, taking two wickets for 78 runs in 17 overs.

All but out of the quarterfinal race, Delhi need other results to go their way and a big win over Rajasthan to remain in the hunt for a knockout berth.

With just 18 points from seven games, Delhi are currently languishing at the 10th spot in the 18-team Group A and B cross pool and are virtually out of the reckoning, but a bonus point win over Rajasthan and some favourable results can still keep them in the fray.

In Patiala, Punjab bowled out Bengal for 138 on day one with left-arm spinner Vinay Choudhary taking six wickets. In response, Punjab were 93 for three at stumps with skipper Mandeep Singh unbeaten on 29.

Brief Scores: Delhi 389/6 in 89 overs (Dalal 102, Sidhu 92, Himmat Singh 90). PTI

