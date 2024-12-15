Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 15 (ANI): Actor Ajith Kumar has completed the shoot of his upcoming film, 'Good Bad Ugly'.

The film's director Adhik Ravichandran shared the news on his X (formerly Twitter) account, as he posted pictures and videos from the final day on set. Ajith's new look from the movie was also revealed in the post which created much excitement among fans.

Also Read | Home Minister Amit Shah Responds to Varun Dhawan's Thought-Provoking Question on 'What's the Biggest Difference Between Ram and Ravan?' (Watch Video).

Ravichandran wrote, "Thank you #Ajith sir for Giving me this lifetime opportunity. DREAM FULL-FILLED. Love you so much sir. Last day shoot for Sir, what a beautiful journey #GoodBadUgly"

https://x.com/Adhikravi/status/1867991130480210204

Also Read | Yo Yo Honey Singh Joins 'Li'l Brother' Varun Dhawan for 'Baby John' Promotions in West Delhi (See Pic).

Earlier this month, Ajith had issued a statement requesting his fans stop chanting the viral 'Kadavuley Ajithey' slogan for him.

The statement, released in both English and Tamil, stated that Ajith does not like being referred to in these slogans and chants. He urged his fans to refrain from using any superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside his name.

"Of late, a certain factor has been disturbing me and in particular slogan, K....', 'Ajithey' has been publicly recited at various events and public gatherings. I am uncomfortable with superlatives or any kind of prefix mentioned alongside my name. I prefer being addressed by my name or my initials," the statement read.

"I take this opportunity to request all those who indulge in this slogan-shouting practice in public places to stop this with immediate effect & restrain themselves from doing so ever again. My sincere request to everyone is to work hard, play hard without hurting anyone, look after your respective families & be law-abiding citizens. Live and let live," Ajith said in the statement.

Recently, actor Kamal Haasan also urged his fans, audience, media, and members of the film industry to refrain from using tags like 'Ulaganayagan' while mentioning his name. He also requested everyone to simply refer to him as Kamal Haasan or Kamal or KH. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)