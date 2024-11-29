Lyca Productions, the makers of Ajith Kumar's upcoming thriller Vidaamuyarchi, released the film's first teaser on 28th November 2024. The 1-minute 48-second teaser is entirely dialogue-free, focusing instead on the action and thriller elements without giving away too much about the plot. From the glimpses we get, Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirumeni, seems to be a road thriller featuring Ajith’s character taking on formidable foes in a foreign country - Azerbaijan, in this case. Alongside Ajith, the teaser offers brief appearances from Trisha Krishnan, Arav, Arjun Sarja, and Regina Cassandra. Notably, Arjun and Regina appear to be playing the antagonists, both equipped with sinister laughs. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Teaser: Ajith Kumar Unleashes His Action Avatar in Magizh Thirumeni’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja (Watch Video).

But wait - did the teaser just sneak in a cameo from a Hollywood film, thinking no one would catch it? There’s a particular frame showing what appears to be a missing persons board in a police station. Among the paper clippings is a photo of a teenage boy named "Henry Bowers."

A Still From Vidaamuyarchi Teaser

Fans of the 2017 IT remake, directed by Andy Muschietti, might recognise both the name and the face. Henry Bowers is the sadistic bully who torments the group of young heroes already being haunted by the supernatural clown Pennywise, who even goes on to kill his own father. Nicholas Hamilton portrayed the chilling role in the movie, as well as in the flashback sequences of the 2019 sequel. IT Chapter 2 Review: Did Andy Muschietti's Horror Film Manage to Impress Critics? Here's What They Say.

A Still From Vidaamuyarchi Teaser

A Still From IT Featuring Henry Bowers

Watch the Teaser of 'Vidaamuyarchi':

So, what’s going on in Vidaamuyarchi? Did a production assistant—perhaps an IT fanboy—sneak in this Easter egg and assume no one would notice? Or is this some bizarre crossover of two worlds: one where a demonic clown devours children, and another where Ajith oozes style and swag in his white-haired, bearded look?

