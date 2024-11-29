Amid much anticipation, the makers of Ajith Kumar's upcoming film Vidaamuyarchi officially unveiled the official teaser on Thursday, November 28. Not just that, the teaser came out with the announcement that the film will be hitting the big screens on Pongal 2025. Set amidst a desert, the teaser starts with Arjun Sarja and Regina Cassandra's characters, who seem to be plotting something. Later, our protagonist, Thala Ajith's character, is introduced along with the other cast members, including Trisha Krishnan. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Teaser: Ajith Kumar Unleashes His Action Avatar in Magizh Thirumeni’s Upcoming Film Co-Starring Trisha Krishnan and Arjun Sarja (Watch Video).

Ajith Kumar's character is seen secretly working on a mission, the details of which are currently unknown. An Arab-inspired background music keeps you engaged throughout the video, thanks to Anirudh Ravichander. As soon as the teaser landed on YouTube, Thala fans who watched it expressed their excitement on social media platforms. Taking to X (previously Twitter), a user called Magizh Thirumeni's upcoming film "International level" and showered praise on Anirudh Ravichander for the BGM. Another user pointed out the similarities in the teaser's visuals to Bryan Cranston's hit series, Breaking Bad. Check netizen reactions below. ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Teaser: Did You Spot This ‘IT’ Character Cameo in the Promo of Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan’s Upcoming Thriller?.

Watch the Teaser of ‘Vidaamuyarchi’:

Netizens React to ‘Vidaamuyarchi’ Teaser

#VidaaMuyarchi Teaser looks like Breaking Bad 🌝🌟 — manojjj (@manoj_renga) November 28, 2024

Good teaser 👍 Thala and Action thrillers are just 🔥👌 #VidaaMuyarchi https://t.co/a1AlwSkqpT — RGK 🍀 (@iamrgk_) November 28, 2024

Frame paarunga Ji 🥵🥶 Mass + Class = Screen Presence na enna nu Kollywood ku Thala edukka poraru class#VidaaMuyarchi pic.twitter.com/sbAmQNB49x — Gangstaa (@DarkDevil_1201) November 28, 2024

This frame is so bloody brilliant, it speaks a thousands words! Now it's clear - #Trisha's character will drive the story forward in #VidaaMuyarchi. After #Thadam, expecting a highly engrossing crime thriller from #MagizhThirumeni! pic.twitter.com/UAHkzHPsMB — George 🍿🎥 (@georgeviews) November 28, 2024

Bankrolled by A Subaskaran under the banner of Lyca Productions, Vidaamuyarchi also stars Nikhil Nair, Dasrathi, Ganesh and Aarav in key roles. The film will be Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan's fifth collaboration. Apart from Vidaamuyarchi, Ajith Kumar also has Adhik Ravichandran's Good Bad Ugly, which is also rumoured to be released on Pongal 2025.

