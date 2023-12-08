Actor Arpit Ranka on Friday offered prayers at the famous Mahakaleshwar temple in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain ditrict. The actor reached Mahakaleshwar temple in the early hours of Friday to attend the Bhasma Aarti. In the videos captured by Madhya Pradesh-based paps, Arpit can be seen participating in the 'Bhasma Aarti'. Bhasma aarti (offering with ashes) is a famous ritual here. It is performed during the Brahma Muhurta between 4 and 5:30 am in the morning. Arpit Ranka To Play An Antihero In Tavvai, Says 'Seeking Something Substantial After Bholaa'.

Following the tradition of the temple committee to attend the Bhasma Aarti, he wore a traditional blue outfit. During the Bhasma Aarti, he sat in the Nandihal of the temple and performed the prayers. Recently, actor Janhvi Kapoor offered prayers at Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Monday. She participated in 'Bhasma Aarti' in the temple and offered special pooja rituals. Her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya accompanied her for the prayers. Jacqueline Fernandez Shares Pics From Her Visit to Kedarnath Temple in Uttarakhand!.

View Arpit Ranka's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by arpitranka (@arpitranka)

Coming back to Arpit's work front, he is known for his role as Duryodhana in the 2013 show Mahabharat and Kans in RadhaKrishn. After a short stint in TV and films from the south, made his Bollywood debut in Ajay Devgn and Tabu-starrer Bholaa. In the film, he plays the role of Bhuraa, one of the negative leads.