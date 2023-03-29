Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday beautifully captured the rare view of the sky with five planets aligned together. Taking to Instagram, Amitabh treated fans with a video of five planets in one frame. In the video, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter and Uranus are all are beautifully aligned in a straight line. Sharing the video, he wrote, "What A Beautiful Sight...! 5 Planets Aligned Together Today... Beautiful And Rare... Hope You Witnessed It too." Amitabh Bachchan Shares Video of Five Planets Aligned Together, Calls It a 'Beautiful Sight' – Watch.

As soon as the video was posted it garnered more than eight million views and 2 million likes. The members from the industry also chimed in the comment section. Shilpa Shetty wrote, "Wow." Sanjay Dutt's wife Maanayata wrote, "Amazing!" Siddhanth Kapoor dropped a comment, "Amazing this was so so beautiful , captured this by Stellarium this amazing App. I posted this too sometime back." Amitabh Bachchan Wears Home-Made Sling Cast As He Meets Fans for First Time Since Injury.

Check Out The Video Below:

Meanwhile, megastar is recovering from the injury sustained on the sets of Project K and also has resumed work. He also restarted his Sunday ritual of greeting his fans stationed outside Jalsa. Taking to his blog on Monday, Amitabh shared pictures from his meet and greet session with fans. In the images, he can be seen wearing a homemade sling.

It was earlier in March when Amitabh revealed that he suffered the injury during the shooting of 'Project K' in Hyderabad. He shared that he broke his rib cartilage. "In Hyderabad at shoot for Project K, during an action shot, got injured, rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage. Cancelled shoot, did doctor consult & scan by CT at AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home," posted Amitabh.

He got injured during an action sequence of the film. He, unfortunately, suffered a muscle tear to his right rib cage. Helmed by Nag Ashwin, Project K is a bilingual film shot simultaneously in two languages i.e., Hindi and Telugu across various locations. Deepika Padukone and Prabhash are playing pivotal roles in the film. Apart from that, he will also be seen in Ribhu Dasgupta's next courtroom drama film Section 84.