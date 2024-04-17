The Mangeshkar family announced on Tuesday that Bollywood Megastar Amitabh Bachchan will be honoured with the prestigious third Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar Award for his remarkable dedication to the nation, its people, and society. Previous recipients of this esteemed award include Prime Minister Narendra Modi and popular singer Asha Bhosale. Established by the Deenanath Mangeshkar Smriti Pratishthan in memory of the late Bharat Ratna awardee and legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar on February 6, 2022, the Lata Dinanath Mangeshkar award was also conferred on several other personalities for their outstanding contributions to their respective fields. Amitabh Bachchan Delights Fans With AI-Generated Video of Himself Grooving to the Popular Track ‘Wellerman’ – WATCH.

The Pratishthan decided to honour several others with the Master Deenanath Mangeshkar award: music director AR Rahman and veteran Marathi actor Ashok Saraf for music; Padmini Kolhapure for films; singer Roopkumar Rathod for Indian music; actor Atul Parchure for Marathi theatre; and retired teacher and author Manjiri Phadke for literature. Additionally, actor, producer, and director Randeep Hooda received a special award for his contributions to cinema. The Marathi play 'Galib' will receive the Mohan Wagh Award for best drama. The Deepstambh Foundation's Manobal project, which provides residential training to persons with disabilities, orphans, and economically disadvantaged students, will be recognized for its outstanding social service. Addressing the press during the award announcement, music director Hridaynath Mangeshkar said that over the past 34 years, 212 eminent personalities from diverse fields had been honoured. Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan Returns As Host for New Season; Registrations Start on April 26 (Watch Promo Video).

Singer Usha Mangeshkar, Hridaynath's son Aadinath Mangeshkar, and other dignitaries attended the event. The award recipients will be honoured on April 24 at the Dinanath Mangeshkar Natyagruha in Vile Parle.