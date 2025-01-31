Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 31 (ANI): The District Administration of Anantnag organized the much-anticipated Jashn-e-Chillai-Kalan cultural event on Thursday at Wazirbagh, Anantnag, aiming to foster public outreach, celebrate cultural heritage, and provide a platform for local youth.

The event, which drew substantial participation from cultural enthusiasts and local residents reflected on the growing enthusiasm for community-based cultural activities.

Speaking to ANI, Ayan Sajjad, a performer and recipient of the National Children's Award, shared his excitement about the event.

"I am a singer from Anantnag and recently received the National Children's Award from the President, followed by a commendation from Prime Minister Modi," he said.

"It's a great honour to perform here at Wazirbagh. The event is bringing together so many people, with various stalls offering valuable information and entertainment. These types of events motivate local youth to develop their skills and pursue their passions," he added.

Ayan also expressed his gratitude for the support from local authorities, particularly the District Commissioner, for making such initiatives possible. "It's a great opportunity for the youth here, and we hope to see more such events in the future," he said.

Another local performer highlighted the significance of the event for Anantnag's artistic community. "It's the first time I've performed here in Anantnag, and I'm thrilled to see the support for local artists. The district should continue to provide opportunities for homegrown talent to be recognized and appreciated," he said.

The event featured performances by several renowned local artists, including popular comedy artist Anil Koul, young Sufi singer and Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee Ayaan Sajad, Ishfaq Kawa, and Noor Mohammad.

The musical performances, including the Band Pather, captivated the audience and brought a festive spirit to the gathering.

In addition to the cultural performances, various departments set up information kiosks showcasing their initiatives.

Departments such as Agriculture, Employment, Horticulture, Tourism, Health, Handloom and Handicrafts, Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and ITI provided valuable insights into their schemes and programs for the public.

This interface allowed the youth to connect with multiple sectors and explore opportunities for growth and development.

A special short film, highlighting the achievements and developmental focus of the district, was also screened for the attendees, adding an informative touch to the event.

The event concluded with the felicitation of district-level winners from recent online competitions held by the Department of Information and Public Relations, such as the Patriotic Song Singing, Favourite Freedom Fighter Drawing, and Essay Competitions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)