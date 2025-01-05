Washington [USA], January 5 (ANI): The biopic of American rock singer and songwriter Bruce Springsteen, titled Deliver Me from Nowhere, is currently in production.

The singer wrapped up his year on location in New Jersey which has included spending time on the set of the biopic 'Deliver Me from Nowhere.'

The 20th Century Studios film, about the making of Springsteen's 1982 album Nebraska, stars Jeremy Allen White of 'The Bear' and began filming scenes in November, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The production is scheduled for more Jersey location shoots in January, including concert scenes in East Rutherford. The film is expected to release in 2025. Deliver Me From Nowhere is directed by Scott Cooper and adapted from Warren Zanes' 2023 book, Deliver Me From Nowhere: The Making of Bruce Springsteen's Nebraska.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, much of the filming so far has taken place in Asbury Park, with scenes involving Frank's Deli and Restaurant on Main St., the Stone Pony, the Convention Hall, the Carousel House, and the beach.

The makers have reportedly transformed Asbury Park into its 1980s version for the film. It included period-appropriate cars parked on Main St. Inside the Carousel House, the old merry-go-round, and the rides that were iconic on the Asbury Park boardwalk.

The makers are leaving no stone unturned in the making of the film. Actor Jeremy Allen recorded multiple takes as Springsteen singing Little Richard's "Lucille."

The filming also took place at John's Midtown Tavern in Bayonne. Filming was originally scheduled to occur in the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer's hometown of Freehold, with Main St. transformed to resemble stores in the early '50s. However, a medical issue with a crew member suspended filming in December, and it is expected to film in the town in January., as per the THR report.

Succession's Jeremy Strong will play Jon Landau, longtime Springsteen music manager. The film will also star Cobra Kai's Paul Walter Hauser as guitar tech Mike Batlan; Stephen Graham as Springsteen's father, Douglas "Dutch" Springsteen; Johnny Cannizzaro as E Street Band guitarist Steven Van Zandt; and Odessa Young as a character called Faye, described as a formative love interest.

Meanwhile, Springsteen celebrated a number of milestones in 2024. His 2023-2024 tour sold over 4 million tickets -- with a triumphant hometown show at the Sea.Hear.Now Festival in Asbury Park. Sony Music released the career-spanning two-album collection Best of Bruce Springsteen in the spring and celebrated the 40th anniversary of Born in the U.S.A. over the summer with a special limited-edition vinyl set. (ANI)

