Entertainment News | Cameron Diaz on Her Decade-long Hiatus as She Returns to Hollywood with 'Back In Action'

Washington [US], January 17 (ANI): After focusing on motherhood and taking a decade-long break from her acting career, Cameron Diaz has returned to the screens with the action-comedy film 'Back In Action'.

The actress, who shares two kids, Cardinal, 10 months, and Raddix, 5, with husband Benji Madden, shared how a call from costar Jamie Foxx changed her mind and she took up the project.

"How do you say 'No' to Jamie Foxx?" said Diaz, adding, "If there's anyone I'm going to go back and spend months on end on set having a ball and laughing with, it would be Jamie," reported People.

At the time she has taken a break from acting, Diaz said "no to everything," including any training or public appearances. Her focus was entirely on her family and her business.

"That was what I was putting most of my focus on," shared Diaz, she continued, "If I was doing anything other than just sort of being a mom and living my day-to-day."

"That was pretty much it," she added. "I'm just trying to stay alive just like every other mother. I'm just trying to keep it going."

'Back in Action' tells the story of two former CIA spies, Emily (Cameron Diaz) and Matt (Jamie Foxx), who left their careers to start a family. However, their peaceful life is interrupted when their secret identities are exposed, pulling them back into the dangerous world of espionage.

Diaz said that she hopes her new film will have children look at their parents and wonder if they did anything "cool" before they came along, as per People.

"One of those little fantasies that all parents have is that their kids could see them as they existed before they had all of the weight of the world of being a parent on them," she shared. "Children just can't see their parents that way."

"And maybe, just maybe, their kids will believe them when they say, 'Yeah, I was pretty cool," she said, reported People.

The film, directed by Seth Gordon of Horrible Bosses fame, also features Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler, Andrew Scott, McKenna Roberts, Rylan Jackson, and Jamie Demetriou. Gordon has co-written the film with Brendan O'Brien.

The action-comedy also marks Cameron Diaz's return to acting after an eight-year hiatus. She was last seen in 2014's 'Annie', where she also starred alongside Jamie Foxx. Diaz's return to the screen was announced in June 2022, and filming for 'Back in Action' began in December of the same year, continuing through January 2024.

The film also marks the third collaboration between Diaz and Foxx, following 1999's Any Given Sunday and Annie. Diaz is set to follow up her role in Back in Action with a part in Jonah Hill's upcoming film Outcome.

'Back in Action' is available on Netflix. (ANI)

