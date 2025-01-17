Urvashi Rautela has issued a heartfelt apology to Saif Ali Khan for not giving proper attention following the actor's stabbing incident. The actress expressed shame for her behaviour after discussing her success rather than focusing on Saif's health when asked about the incident in an interview. Saif was attacked at his Bandra residence in the early hours of Thursday (January 16). Urvashi's comments on Mumbai's law and order, while flaunting her diamond jewellery, Rolex watch, and discussing Daaku Maharaaj's box office, received backlash and trolling from netizens, leading her to apologise sincerely. "Dear Saif Ali Khan Sir, I hope this message finds you in strength. I am writing with a deep sense of regret and heartfelt apology. Until now, I was completely unaware of the intensity of the situation you are facing." ‘Anybody Can Attack Us’: Urvashi Rautela Reacts to Saif Ali Khan’s Stabbing Incident; Watch the ‘Daaku Maharaaj’ Actress’ Video.

Urvashi Rautela Apologises to Saif Ali Khan for Misunderstanding the Gravity of His Stabbing Incident

She further stated, "I feel ashamed that I allowed myself to be consumed by the excitement surrounding Daaku Maharaaj and the gifts I was receiving, instead of pausing to acknowledge and understand what you are going through Please accept my sincerest apologies for being so ignorant and insensitive. Now that I know the gravity of your case, I am deeply moved and want to extend my unwavering support. Your grace, dignity, and resilience during such a challenging time are truly admirable, and I have nothing but immense respect for your strength.I deeply regret my earlier behavior and want to assure you that my thoughts and prayers are now with you. If there is any way I can be of help or support, please do not hesitate to let me know. Once again, I am truly sorry, sir, for my earlier indifference. I promise to do better and to always prioritize compassion and understanding in the future.With respect and heartfelt apologies, Urvashi Rautela" ‘Incredibly Challenging Day for Our Family’: Kareena Kapoor Khan Releases Fresh Statement After Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Incident, Requests Media to ‘Respect Boundaries’.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed six times at his Mumbai house on January 16, when an intruder broke in. As per reports, the actor is out of danger. However, Mumbai Police still searching for the Intruder.

