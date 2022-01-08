A still from the 1955 sitcom 'The Honeymooners' (Image source: Instagram)

Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): CBS has recently announced the reboot of 1955's iconic American sitcom 'The Honeymooners'.

Executive producer Damon Wayans Jr. and showrunner Lindsey Shockley are developing a new version of the 67-year-old sitcom, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed.

Faced with fighting the 21st-century streaming wars, the upcoming drama would be a bold, female-driven reboot.

The comedy series aired on CBS for one season from 1955-56. The show followed New York City bus driver Ralph Kramden (Jackie Gleason), his wife, Alice (Audrey Meadows), Ralph's best friend, Ed Norton (Art Carney), and Ed's wife, Trixie (Joyce Randolph).

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the story of the reboot is described as centred on a "new wife, Ruth, and her husband, Alex, who are determined to have a marriage where they are true equals in every way. But what happens when a marriage has two heads of the household? Are they co-heads? Or no head at all?" by the makers.

Further details including the actors who will play the lead roles have not been revealed yet.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, CBS previously tried to develop a reboot in 2016 with writer Bob Kushell (3rd Rock From the Sun) and producers Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, Eric & Kim Tannenbaum and Jeff Greenstein, but the series never made it to production.

Paramount Pictures also made a feature film on the series in 2005 with Cedric the Entertainer, Gabrielle Union, Mike Epps and Regina Hall in pivotal roles. (ANI)

